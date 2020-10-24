-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood holes 20-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 20-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
At the 522-yard par-5 11th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fleetwood to even-par for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Fleetwood hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Fleetwood to even for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.
Fleetwood tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
