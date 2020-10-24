Tom Hoge hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 58th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tom Hoge hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 361-yard par-4 10th. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge hit his tee at the green on the 185-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Hoge took a drop on his tee. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.