  • Tiger Woods putts well in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tiger Woods hits his third shot from the rough through a greenside tree and lands his ball right next to the cup, resulting in a tap-in to save par at the par-4 4th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Tiger Woods scrambles from behind a tree to save par at ZOZO

