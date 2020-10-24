-
Tiger Woods putts well in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
Highlights
Tiger Woods scrambles from behind a tree to save par at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tiger Woods hits his third shot from the rough through a greenside tree and lands his ball right next to the cup, resulting in a tap-in to save par at the par-4 4th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Tiger Woods hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woods finished his day tied for 68th at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
On his tee stroke on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Tiger Woods went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tiger Woods to 1 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Woods chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to even for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Woods reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Woods hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 2 under for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 third, Woods's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
