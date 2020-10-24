In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his day tied for 39th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Talor Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.

Gooch missed the green on his first shot on the 232-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 3 yards for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gooch hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, Gooch hit his 131 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Gooch chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Gooch at 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Gooch hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.