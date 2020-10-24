  • Talor Gooch putts well in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Talor Gooch makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

