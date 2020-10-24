-
-
Takumi Kanaya shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Takumi Kanaya sinks short birdie putt at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Takumi Kanaya makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Takumi Kanaya hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kanaya finished his round tied for 23rd at 11 under; Lanto Griffin, Tony Finau, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 16 under; and Brian Harman is in 7th at 15 under.
Kanaya got a bogey on the 343-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kanaya to 1 over for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Kanaya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kanaya to even-par for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kanaya reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kanaya to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kanaya's 119 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kanaya to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Kanaya hit an approach shot from 137 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kanaya to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Kanaya hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kanaya to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.