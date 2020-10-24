-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Im hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Im hit an approach shot from 236 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.