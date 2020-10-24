Shugo Imahira hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Imahira finished his day tied for 39th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Imahira hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Imahira to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Imahira chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Imahira to 4 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Imahira's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Imahira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Imahira to 4 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Imahira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 4 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Imahira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Imahira to 5 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Imahira's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 34 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Imahira's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.