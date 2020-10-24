  • Shaun Norris putts well in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Shaun Norris lands his 173-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Shaun Norris sticks approach to set up birdie at ZOZO

