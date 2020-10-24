In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Shaun Norris hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norris finished his day tied for 39th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 10th, Shaun Norris's 90 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shaun Norris to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Norris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norris to 2 under for the round.

Norris had a fantastic chip-in on the 186-yard par-3 15th. His tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Norris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norris to 4 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Norris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norris to 5 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Norris's his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norris had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norris to 5 under for the round.