Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Sebastián Muñoz hit his 188 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Muñoz's tee shot went 219 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Muñoz's 173 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Muñoz at 6 under for the round.