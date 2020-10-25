Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 7th at 15 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Scheffler's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Scheffler's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

Scheffler tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 under for the round.