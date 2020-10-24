In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kodaira finished his day tied for 20th at 12 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Satoshi Kodaira's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kodaira hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even-par for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Kodaira's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Kodaira had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.