In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Ryo Ishikawa hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ishikawa finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Ishikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ishikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Ishikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 2 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Ishikawa hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ishikawa to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Ishikawa hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ishikawa to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Ishikawa hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 5 under for the round.

Ishikawa got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ishikawa to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ishikawa reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Ishikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ishikawa to 2 under for the round.