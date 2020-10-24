In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 second, Palmer hit his 107 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Palmer's 129 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Palmer had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Palmer's 89 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Palmer hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Palmer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Palmer to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer hit an approach shot from 231 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.