In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Russell Henley hit 12 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Henley finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 10th, Russell Henley's 70 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Henley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Henley hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Henley's 109 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Henley hit his 170 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 8 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Henley hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 9 under for the round.