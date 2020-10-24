  • Rory McIlroy shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rory McIlroy makes a 19-foot birdie putt from the fringe at the par-5 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy sinks birdie putt from the fringe at ZOZO

    In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rory McIlroy makes a 19-foot birdie putt from the fringe at the par-5 5th hole.