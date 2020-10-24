In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 36th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, McIlroy hit an approach shot from 254 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

McIlroy hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 16th, McIlroy hit his 153 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, McIlroy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 7 under for the round.

McIlroy got a double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 5 under for the round.