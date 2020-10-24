In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rikuya Hoshino hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoshino finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Lanto Griffin is in 1st at 18 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hoshino chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoshino to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoshino reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoshino to 2 under for the round.

Hoshino got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoshino to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 536-yard par-5 second, Hoshino went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hoshino to even-par for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Hoshino hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoshino to 1 under for the round.

Hoshino tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoshino to 3 over for the round.