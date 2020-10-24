In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 62nd at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Fowler chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Fowler hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Fowler his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 80 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Fowler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Fowler's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Fowler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 1 over for the round.