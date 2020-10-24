-
Richy Werenski shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Tiger bounces back, JT leads again and Bubba’s almost albatross
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of THE ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, where Tiger Woods shot 10-strokes better, Justin Thomas contends for his third win in 2020 and Bubba Watson was so close to an albatross.
Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werenski had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Werenski's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Werenski hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
