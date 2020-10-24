Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werenski had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Werenski's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Werenski hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.