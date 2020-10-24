Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mickelson finished his day tied for 68th at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Phil Mickelson had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Phil Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mickelson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.

Mickelson missed the green on his first shot on the 186-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 5 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 6 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Mickelson hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 7 under for the round.

Mickelson hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This bogey was the end of his 5 hole birdie streak and moved Mickelson to 6 under for the round.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 7 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 8 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mickelson hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Mickelson to 5 under for the round.