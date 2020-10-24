Paul Casey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

At the 572-yard par-5 13th, Casey got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 15th green, Casey suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Casey at even for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Casey chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Casey hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Casey chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Casey's tee shot went 220 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.