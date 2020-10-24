  • Paul Casey shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Paul Casey makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Paul Casey sinks a 24-foot birdie at ZOZO

    In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Paul Casey makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.