Patrick Reed hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 20th at 12 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Reed had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Reed's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Reed's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Reed's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Reed chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.