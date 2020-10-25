-
Patrick Cantlay posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay drains short birdie putt at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Cantlay makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Cantlay finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, Cantlay hit his 122 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
