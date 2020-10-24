In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Nick Taylor hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Taylor finished his round tied for 52nd at 7 under; Lanto Griffin is in 1st at 18 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas, Ryan Palmer, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 16 under.

At the 361-yard par-4 10th, Nick Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Taylor hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 446-yard par-4 18th, Taylor went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.