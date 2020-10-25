In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Naoki Sekito hit 12 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sekito finished his day in 76th at 3 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Naoki Sekito chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Naoki Sekito to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Sekito hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 11th. This moved Sekito to 2 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Sekito's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Sekito's 176 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sekito to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Sekito reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sekito to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Sekito hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sekito to 2 under for the round.

Sekito got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sekito to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Sekito reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sekito to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sekito reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sekito to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sekito chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sekito to 4 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Sekito had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sekito to 3 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Sekito hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sekito to 4 under for the round.