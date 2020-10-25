In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Mikumu Horikawa hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Horikawa finished his day in 74th at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 10th, Horikawa's 109 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Horikawa got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Horikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Horikawa hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, Horikawa hit his 149 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Horikawa to 3 under for the round.

Horikawa tee shot went 215 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Horikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horikawa had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horikawa to 3 under for the round.