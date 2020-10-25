Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day in 77th at 5 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 185-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 14th, Thompson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Thompson's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at even-par for the round.