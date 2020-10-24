  • Matthew Wolff shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matthew Wolff gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff gets up-and-down for birdie at ZOZO

