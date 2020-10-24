In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matthew Wolff hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 68th at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wolff hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 11th. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Wolff hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wolff hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Wolff got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Wolff's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.