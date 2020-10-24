Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 7th at 15 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Matthew Fitzpatrick chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 6 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot 243 yards to the native area on the 446-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.