  • Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matthew Fitzpatrick lands his 169-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Matthew Fitzpatrick uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO

    In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matthew Fitzpatrick lands his 169-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.