In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matt Kuchar hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kuchar's 74 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Kuchar hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Kuchar went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Kuchar had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Kuchar chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and rolled a 60-foot putt for birdie. This put Kuchar at 4 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.