-
-
Mark Hubbard comes back from a rocky start in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Mark Hubbard sinks birdie putt at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Mark Hubbard makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Mark Hubbard hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hubbard finished his day tied for 39th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Mark Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.