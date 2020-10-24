Marc Leishman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at even for the tournament. Leishman finished his day in 73rd at even par; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Leishman's his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, his fifth shot went 79 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Leishman's tee shot went 211 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Leishman had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.