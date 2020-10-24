Mackenzie Hughes hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 36th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-5 11th, Mackenzie Hughes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hughes's 167 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.