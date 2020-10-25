In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day in 3rd at 17 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under.

On the par-4 first, Lanto Griffin's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Griffin's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 123 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 4 under for the round.