In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 62nd at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 10th, Streelman's 90 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Streelman hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Streelman hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Streelman hit his 127 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to 2 under for the round.