Kevin Na hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his day tied for 20th at 12 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Kevin Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Na had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 10th, Na reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Na at 4 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Na chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 7 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 6 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Na's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Na's his second shot went 188 yards to the native area and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for a double bogey. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.