Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 31st at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Kevin Kisner had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner missed the green on his first shot on the 232-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Kisner's tee shot went 160 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 14th, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Kisner's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 92 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.