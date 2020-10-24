  • Kevin Kisner putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Kevin Kisner makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner holes short birdie putt at ZOZO

    In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Kevin Kisner makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.