In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his round in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Justin Thomas's 74 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thomas had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 36 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 16th, Thomas hit his 126 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Thomas hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.