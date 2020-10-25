  • Justin Thomas putts well in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas makes a 27-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas rolls in 27-footer for birdie at ZOZO

    In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas makes a 27-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th hole.