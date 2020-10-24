-
Justin Rose shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose dials in approach to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Rose lands his 98-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Justin Rose hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 31st at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rose had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Rose's 81 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.
