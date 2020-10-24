In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 58th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Spieth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Spieth his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway, his fourth shot went 32 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth's tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Spieth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.