-
-
Jon Rahm delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the third at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jon Rahm lands his 171-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Jon Rahm hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Rahm finished his day in 2nd at 18 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rahm had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Rahm's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Rahm chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 7 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 8 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.