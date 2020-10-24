Joel Dahmen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Dahmen's 189 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 7 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 7 under for the round.