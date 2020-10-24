Joaquin Niemann hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 20th at 12 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 343-yard par-4 first, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Niemann's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Niemann had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

Niemann stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 168-yard par-3 17th. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.