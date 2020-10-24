-
Jim Herman finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jim Herman lands his 158-yard tee shot 15 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jim Herman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 36th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Herman's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Herman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
