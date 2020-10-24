-
Jazz Janewattananond shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jazz Janewattananond taps in for birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jazz Janewattananond makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jazz Janewattananond hit 13 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Janewattananond hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Janewattananond's 172 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 3 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Janewattananond got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.
