Jason Kokrak putts well in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
Jason Kokrak rolls in 19-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jason Kokrak sinks a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Jason Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
