In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jason Day hit 13 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 39th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Day chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Day hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Day chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Day's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Day's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 under for the round.