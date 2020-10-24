-
Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama gets up-and-down for birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Hideki Matsuyama gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Hideki Matsuyama hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Matsuyama chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
