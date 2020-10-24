-
Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs drops 22-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harry Higgs drains a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harry Higgs hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
After a 244 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
