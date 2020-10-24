-
Harris English shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English dials in tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harris English lands his 170-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Harris English hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, English had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 203-yard par-3 third green, English suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, English's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, English hit an approach shot from 226 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 under for the round.
English got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 232-yard par-3 eighth, English missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left English to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, English had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, English chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 over for the round.
