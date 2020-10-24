Harris English hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, English had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 203-yard par-3 third green, English suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, English's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, English hit an approach shot from 226 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 232-yard par-3 eighth, English missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left English to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, English had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, English chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 over for the round.