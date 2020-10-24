In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Gunn Charoenkul hit 12 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Charoenkul finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Charoenkul had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Charoenkul to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Charoenkul chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Charoenkul to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Charoenkul's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charoenkul to 2 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Charoenkul reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Charoenkul to 3 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Charoenkul hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Charoenkul at 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Charoenkul reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charoenkul to 3 under for the round.